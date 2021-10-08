€1.18million worth of drugs seized in Kilkenny

€1.18million worth of drugs have been seized in Kilkenny.

It’s part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Kilkenny area.

The joint operation was carried out by personnel with the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

59kbs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €1,180,000 was discovered.

A man aged in his twenties was arrested at the scene while a second man in his forties was also arrested after a vehicle was subsequently intercepted, also in the Kilkenny area.

Both men have been detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.