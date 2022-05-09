€1.5million worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis as well as close to €40,000 seized by Gardaí in Kildare and Meath over the weekend

Over €1.5 million worth of suspected drugs and close to €40,000 in cash has been seized over the weekend in Kildare and Meath.

At approximately 11:30am, Gardaí intercepted a vehicle on the M1 Motorway in County Meath at about 11:30am Saturday morning and discovered the money.

The occupant, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Ashbourne Garda Station to be detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

At midday then a search of a number of properties in the Newbridge area uncovered what appears to be cocaine and cannabis with suspected mixing agents and other drug paraphernalia.

The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and investigations are ongoing.