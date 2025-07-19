Gardaí in County Wexford have seized Herbal Cannabis worth €1.6 million following a targeted joint operation involving An Garda Síochána and Revenue’s Customs Service.
In the course of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue officers, a van was intercepted by Gardaí in Ballycaraney, Co. Wexford yesterday, the 18th July 2025.
During a search of the van, approximately 80 Kilo’s of Herbal Cannabis was discovered with an estimated street value of €1.6 million.
A male in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at a Garda Station in the east of the country under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
He may be held for a period of up to seven days.
The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.