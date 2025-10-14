€10.5m worth of suspected drugs have been seized in a multi-agency operation in the south east.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Customs Service carried out the joint operation yesterday (Monday, 13th Oct) which saw a truck and trailer travelling from the continent controlled and searched at Rosslare Europort.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s been described as ‘an elaborate lead lined concealment within the fuel tank of the vehicle’ was discovered to hold 150kgs of what’s believed to be cocaine.

A man aged in his fifties was arrested and has been detained in the region.

Investigations are ongoing.