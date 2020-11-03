€1,000,000 worth of cannabis seized in County Kildare

Four people have been arrested and one million euro worth of cannabis seized in County Kildare.

It began when Gardai stopped and searched two vehicles at about 6.30 this morning (Tuesday, 3rd November), they found and seized ten kilos of the drug, worth around €200,000.

Officers then continued to a premises, also in Kildare, where a ‘sophisticated’ grow house was discovered.

Over a thousand cannabis plants were seized, valued at about €800,000.

Four men, aged in their teens, twenties, thirties and fifties were arrested in connection with the find.