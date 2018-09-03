€114,000 coming to Carlow & Kilkenny

Funding to the tune of more than €114,000 is heading to Carlow and Kilkenny community projects.

In Carlow just under €45,000 has been granted under the CLÁR scheme to upgrade the playground equipment at Old Leighlin National School.

While in Kilkenny €50,000 is going to Muckalee’s Community Creche to build a car park, footpath and bus setdown area.

And €20,000 has been granted to finally finish the public lighting in the village of Crosspatrick.