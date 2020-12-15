Shop Carlow Kilkenny
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

€12,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine seized in Kilkenny

Two people were arrested in connection with the findings

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 15/12/2020

Two people have been arrested after drugs to the value of about €12,000 were seized locally.

It follows a number of searches conducted by the Drugs Unit in Kilkenny City and Danesfort areas last night (Monday, 14th December).

Cannabis worth over €10,000 was discovered with cocaine valued at €2,000.

The two people arrested were questioned and later charged to Kilkenny District Court.

 

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 15/12/2020