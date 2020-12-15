KCLR NewsNews & Sport
€12,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine seized in Kilkenny
Two people were arrested in connection with the findings
Two people have been arrested after drugs to the value of about €12,000 were seized locally.
It follows a number of searches conducted by the Drugs Unit in Kilkenny City and Danesfort areas last night (Monday, 14th December).
Cannabis worth over €10,000 was discovered with cocaine valued at €2,000.
The two people arrested were questioned and later charged to Kilkenny District Court.