€13,000 worth of drugs have been seized and two arrests made in North Kilkenny.

A grow house was uncovered in Urlingford on Friday night last, into Saturday morning.

€5,000 worth of cannabis was found and €8,000 worth of amphetamines.

A further €6,000 in cash was seized which is believed to be the proceeds of drug crime.

Two people were arrested and are still being held in Kilkenny Garda Station.