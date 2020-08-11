€150,000 for viability study on potential greenway from Borris

Borris is getting €150,000 to explore the potential of creating a new greenway.

The proposed ‘Barrow Valley Greenway’ would run from the Viaduct along the old railway line through Bagnalstown and onto Pallas East in Wexford Via New Ross.

Work on the €650,000 project to redevelop the Viaduct in the Carlow town got underway this summer.

And Local Cllr Willie Quinn says while it will really become a centre-point for the local tourism offering but the potential to link up through a greenway would be a massive draw for county Carlow.