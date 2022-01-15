€19 million National Lottery jackpot be won tonight

Someone may wake up €19 million richer tomorrow morning.

Tonight’s lottery draw will see the huge prize pot won after it hasn’t been won since June 9th last resulting in 63 roll-over draws.

Carlow holds the record for the largest single pay-out but that can be beaten today if someone matches all 6 numbers.

Kilkenny man Fran Whearty of The National Lottery says the game is very unpredictable:

“We had three winners all in a row and we thought we’d never have a jackpot over 5 million because it was being won all of the time. It just goes to show you how unexplainable a lottery is, its completely random.”