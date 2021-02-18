€1m in funding to retrofit council houses in Carlow and Kilkenny

More than €1m is set to be pumped into retrofitting council houses across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Kilkenny County Council is getting €601,706 22 with Carlow allocated €452,791.

It’ll be used to make the houses more energy efficient and will mean warmer, easier to heat and more comfortable homes for the residents.

It comes as the government considers bringing in a nationwide ban on smoky fuels which has led to concerns over fuel poverty.

Local Green Minister Malcolm Noonan says this million euro funding boost from the Housing Departmentis part of the government’s wider plan to make homes more energy efficient and reduce carbon emissions.