KCLR NewsNews & Sport

€238,440 allocated to 24 projects in Carlow and Kilkenny under the 2022 Built Heritage Investment Scheme

17 are in Kilkenny with seven in Carlow

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 07/03/2022

Close to a quarter of a million euro’s coming to 24 local projects under the 2022 Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

They’re among 512 nationwide to benefit from a four million euro kitty announced today by Heritage Minister, and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan. (See here).

17 in Kilkenny will share €156,800 with Carlow’s pot being €81,640 for seven – they each get allocations between €2,500 and €15,000.

Full local list:

 

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 07/03/2022