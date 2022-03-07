€238,440 allocated to 24 projects in Carlow and Kilkenny under the 2022 Built Heritage Investment Scheme

Close to a quarter of a million euro’s coming to 24 local projects under the 2022 Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

They’re among 512 nationwide to benefit from a four million euro kitty announced today by Heritage Minister, and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan. (See here).

17 in Kilkenny will share €156,800 with Carlow’s pot being €81,640 for seven – they each get allocations between €2,500 and €15,000.

Full local list: