€255,407 for the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny under Cultural Capital Scheme (2019-2022)

Almost €1.5million in Cultural Capital Scheme (2019-2022) funding is being allocated to 11 arts and culture organisations, including one locally.

The scheme has prioritised projects that reduce a particular organisation’s carbon footprint, and it’s part of a €4.7million investment scheme.

It’s also favoured applicants that provide extra capacity for artists and production.

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan’s confirmed that the recipients include the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny, which gets the second-highest amount under the stream.

Deputy Phelan says “In line with the Government’s action on climate change, this scheme prioritises projects that reduce an organisation’s carbon footprint that will make a real and positive impact on the environment”, Deputy Phelan commented. “Projects that provide additional capacity for artists and artistic production particularly in arts centres were also favoured. The Watergate’s successful application is testament to the fantastic work being done at the theatre by management and staff, in what has been such a difficult time for the arts sector, to support artists through residencies, commissions and bursaries. Their partnership approach is driving the arts sector in Kilkenny whilst also building new relationships with professional non-Kilkenny based arts sector workers.”

He adds “Given the emphasis that this funding places on reducing organisations’ carbon footprint, I particularly welcome the real and positive impact that these projects will have on the local environment, as well as improving the audience and creative experience while upgrading facilities. This overall funding package will ensure past investment at the Watergate is protected and sustained.”