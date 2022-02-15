€25m allocation announced for roads maintenance in Carlow and Kilkenny

Local TDs are welcoming the announcement of 25 million euro in funding to maintain the road network across Carlow and Kilkenny despite a delay in finalising the figures this year.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says there’s a 4% increase in this year’s grants for local and regional roads.

€8,010,615 is going to Carlow and Kilkenny will be getting €16,981,877.

Fianna Fail TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor it’s important that crucial maintenance work starts now that the money’s being made available.

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan says the delay in announcing this year’s figures is a result of fierce negotiations over roads funding in general.

The lack of any allocation for the N24 & N25 in South Kilkenny this year has seen a massive reaction locally and across the south east.

Deputy Phelan says he hopes some of this will be settled in the next few weeks in discussions between the coalition’s three party leaders.