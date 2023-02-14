€26,000,000 funding being invested into roads in Carlow and Kilkenny

Close to €26,000,000 is to be invested in regional and local roads across Kilkenny and Carlow.

It will see improvement and maintenance works carried out across the local network.

Funding of €17.7m for Kilkenny county council and €8.2m for Carlow has been announced as part of a major investment in roads around the country.

Included are allocations for improvements, maintenance, bridge rehabilitation and other important safety projects on roads across the two counties.

€100,000 has been set aside for the Kilkenny north ring road and another €100,000 for stormwater evaluation on the Waterford road to Outrath road.

In Carlow, there’s €100,000 for the Southern Relief road and €175,000 for Munnelly’s Junction on the Kilkenny road.