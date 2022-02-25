€2million+ coming to Carlow and Kilkenny under Town and Village Renewal Scheme

Just over €2million is coming the way of Carlow and Kilkenny under the Town and Village Renewal scheme.

Hacketstown, Myshall, Tullow, Kilmanagh, Gowran, Graignamanagh, Urlingford and Piltown are the areas set to benefit locally – many of them getting significant funding to develop remote working hubs.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced the investment to be made available through The Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The county councils administer the funds and will work with their local communities and businesses to develop and implement proposals.

Many local politicians have been welcoming the spend.

Fine Gael Deputy for Carlow and Kilkenny John Paul Phelan said “ I’m delighted that my colleague, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has made this funding available to help rural communities in Kilkenny and Carlow – making them more attractive places to live, work, socialise and raise a family.

Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness notes “The initiative is a key part of Our Rural Future – the Government’s five-year strategy to revitalise rural Ireland”.

“This is fantastic news for Piltown, Urlingford and Kilkenny in general. Developing working hubs in rural communities is very beneficial and positive. I look forward to seeing these great buildings brought back to life and serving a real purpose in those communities”.

While Heritage Minister and this constituency’s Green TD Malcolm Noonan says the funding will breathe new life into the areas through a renewal of their public spaces and built heritage; “The transformation of former bank buildings and Garda stations into remote working hubs will enhance the fabric of these towns and have the added benefit of increasing footfall locally while reducing travel times and costs for their users. This will have a significant impact on the vibrancy of our town centres.”

The full breakdown is as follows: