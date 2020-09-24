€2million worth of vehicles among seizures by C.A.B. following searches of premises in Tipperary and Clare

€2 million worth of vehicles have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) following searches of premises in Tipperary and Clare.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), in conjunction Police Officers from the Economic Crime Bureau attached to West Midlands Police in the United Kingdom, today carried out an operation in both counties as part of a cyber-fraud and money laundering investigation in the UK.

The CAB investigation is focused on the assets of an international organised crime group who are suspected of laundering the proceeds of mandate fraud committed in the UK via a used car outlet in County Tipperary, according to a statement from An Garda Siochana’s press office.

It also outlines how searches were conducted at two residential premises and one business premises in County Clare, and two residential and one business premises, a used car outlet, in County Tipperary with the latter search ongoing.

As well as 80 cars seized, €21,000 in cash has also been found and in excess of €200,000 has been restrained in financial accounts linked to the organised criminal group.

This morning’s search operation involved CAB, the Emergency Response Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, the Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Garda Technical Bureau and were assisted by the Revenue Customs Dog Unit.

Chief Bureau Officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Michael Gubbins said “Today’s search operation is an example of the ongoing cooperation between the Criminal Assets Bureau, An Garda Síochána and UK Police Forces in the investigation of International Organised Criminal Groups. Our activities are in furtherance of the CAB mission ‘to deny and deprive’.