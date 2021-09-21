€3.2 million to develop dungeons and more to draw new visitors to Kilkenny

A new experience in Kilkenny will allow you to delve deep into dungeons and see across the city from a clock tower.

€3.2million has been announced by Failte Ireland with the County Council and the Civic Trust for the visitor attraction that has been a long time in the planning.

It will combine the Tholsel, the Medieval Mile Museum and St Mary’s churchyard.

Martina Comerford is the Tourism Officer with the local authority. She told KCLR now that the funding’s been secured, work can start almost immediately:

“We’ll have to go to tender for the construction and the interpretation of the attraction and we would hope to have the programme delivered and open to visitors and locals alike in September/October 2023”