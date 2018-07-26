€30,000 to be spent as Carlow County Council look to install CCTV at more litter black spots " "

Carlow County Council is looking to install CCTV at more litter black spots around the county – at the cost of an estimated €30,000.

They’re now tendering for the contract to provide the security camers to monitor dumping and littering activity.

They specify the equipment has to be of high enough quality to be able to read car registration numbers and pick up facial images in all weather conditions and during both day and night time.

The successful contractor will have to liaise with Litter Wardens on a weekly basis to review the locations and site activity.