€300m package for childcare and early learning announced by the government
The Minister for Children has announced a €300m package of measures for early learning and childcare.
The package includes access to the Employment wage subsidy scheme contained in the recently published July stimulus package.
Details of the scheme and application process will be available on the Revenue website after legislation is passed.
Roderick O’Gorman said the funding package will enable providers to continue to operate with lower capacity and extra operating costs.