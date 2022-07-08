€35,000 worth of drugs and cash seized with DMT factory dismantled by gardaí in the Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow district

A DMT factory and €35,000 worth of drugs have been discovered in the South East.

Waterford District Drugs Unit yesterday executed a search warrant where a factory for DMT, a hallucinogenic, was dismantled.

During the course of the search cannabis with a value of €21,000, LSD worth €8,250, €2,350 of cocaine and €3,105 in cash were seized.

All of the drugs will be subject to analysis.

It’s understood one person was arrested and that investigations are ongoing.