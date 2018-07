“You’d expect to build a new Garda station for that”- so says local Councillor Michael Doran after a figure of €350,000 emerged as the expected cost to get the station in Leighlinbridge operational again.

The OPW owned building shut in January 2013 but last year it was announced that it would be one of six across the country to re-open.

Councillor Doran says it sounds like a lot of money.