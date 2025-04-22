Excitement is sweeping through the seaside town of Tramore after it was revealed that the winning Lotto ticket worth €4 million was sold there.

The lucky millionaire matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s draw to scoop the jackpot.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the exact location where the ticket was sold will be revealed tomorrow. In the meantime, officials are urging the winner to come forward and make contact.

“We’re encouraging all our players, especially those in Tramore and surrounding areas, to check their tickets carefully,” a spokesperson said. “If you are the lucky winner, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery as soon as possible.”

This is the latest in a string of big Lotto wins for the southeast region, and it’s expected the news will generate a buzz of speculation among locals until the winning outlet is officially confirmed.