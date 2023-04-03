€435,000 announced for Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board

Close to half a million euro’s being awarded to the Kilkenny & Carlow Education and Training Board.

FG TD John Paul Phelan’s confirmed to KCLR News that €435,000 for the two-county body’s being announced by Minister for Further & Higher Education Simon Harris and Minister of State Niall Collins

It’s part of an €8million pot in further education capital grants for the 16 ETBs across the country.

Deputy Phelan says “This devolved capital grant will give ETBs the discretion to make decisions around small-scale Further Education and Training investment priorities at a local level.

“The funding for Carlow and Kilkenny can be used for small scale works including necessary infrastructure and improvement works, and for the purchase of equipment.”

Funding is provided under Project 2040 and forms part of the ongoing investment in the further education and training (FET) sector.

Using this grant, ETBs will be able to carry out work such as upgrades to computer labs and science labs, replacement of apprenticeship equipment, roof works and planned improvement works of FET buildings.

Making the announcement, Minister Harris said; “I am delighted to announce the continuation of this vital funding stream to the ETBs. Crucially, the fund is at the discretion of the ETB meaning it can address its priorities at a local level for delivery. The funding will be distributed through SOLAS.”