€5.2 million received by HSE from its public hospital car parks last year

The HSE received over 5.2 million euro in income from its public hospital car parks last year.

The new figures have been released under the Freedom of Information Act and show the total income from parking and clamping charges in 23 HSE hospitals last year was just over €5.2 million.

The highest was €1.291 million in Cork University Hospital followed by University College Hospital Galway at €630,000 while €469,000 was taken in at University Hospital Waterford.

A total of six other hospitals also collected over €200,000 in car parking charges last year.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesman, David Cullinane, says these charges should be abolished.