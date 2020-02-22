€5,000 worth of Cocaine seized in Kilkenny city

€5,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized in Kilkenny yesterday as part of Operation Tara.

The drugs were found during a search of a house in the city by members of the Unit D force under a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant.

Investigations are currently ongoing with arrests expected to follow.

Meanwhile, also in conjunction with Operation Tara, three thousand euro of cocaine was found in a separate property in the city yesterday evening.

The Divisional Drugs Unit arrested and detained one male, who was later charged with sale and supply in Kilkenny District Court.