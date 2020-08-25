€7,000 worth of cannabis herb seized in Co Carlow

Drugs to the value of €7000 have been seized locally in the last 24 hours.

Carlow District Drugs Unit and Roads Policing Unit conducted a checkpoint yesterday in the Bagnelstown area.

Gardai stopped a vehicle which had a strong smell of cannabis. On searching it they located cannabis herb concealed to the value of €7000.

One person has been arrested and charged to appear before Carlow District Court.

It’s the latest seizure in the local fight against drugs – read about the weekend ones here.