€7,000 worth of cannabis herb seized in Co Carlow
The find was made on Monday
Drugs to the value of €7000 have been seized locally in the last 24 hours.
Carlow District Drugs Unit and Roads Policing Unit conducted a checkpoint yesterday in the Bagnelstown area.
Gardai stopped a vehicle which had a strong smell of cannabis. On searching it they located cannabis herb concealed to the value of €7000.
One person has been arrested and charged to appear before Carlow District Court.
