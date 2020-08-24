Court appearances set following dangerous driving & drugs related incidents in Carlow & Kilkenny

A number of arrests were made over the weekend in Carlow & Kilkenny with regards to drugs & dangerous driving.

On Saturday evening the Divisional Drugs Unit observed occupants of a vehicle acting suspiciously, they attempted to avoid Gardaí and accelerated away, driving dangerously along several streets in the City, mounting a footpath before been stopped.

A bag of white powder was recovered which contained about €4,800 worth of cocaine.

One male was arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the CJA 1984. Male later charged to Kilkenny District Court with sale and supply of cocaine. A second male was charged with dangerous driving.

On Friday night members of Unit D in Carlow stopped a driver who was observed driving erratically.

An oral fluid test proved positive for cocaine.

The driver was arrested and blood sample provided which will be forwarded to Medical Bureau for analysis. Court proceedings are to follow.

Meanwhile, yesterday Carlow District Drugs Unit conducted a search under warrant of a house in the Carlow area with cannabis herb to the value of €920 found with weighing scales.

One person was arrested and charged to appear before Carlow District Court.