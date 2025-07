Funding for five local Group water schemes has been approved.

Minister for local Government James Browne has announced 74 million euro to fund rural water services today with just over 660 thousand of that on its way to Kilkenny.

It will cover works required on the Seskin Lisdowney, Caherleske Coolaghmore, Kilkeasy, Annamult and Ballykillaboy Group Water Schemes.

No Carlow projects are included in this round of funding.