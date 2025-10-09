€8.2million worth of drugs have been seized in a major operation targeting organised crime.

Gardaí carried out searches over two days, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, at 16 properties in five counties of Laois, Offaly, Meath, Westmeath and Dublin.

The multi-agency initiative featured the involvement of 60 personnel and their discoveries included in excess of 110kg of suspected cocaine, 1.5kg of what’s believed to be heroin, €63,000 and £38,000 sterling were also confiscated with two vans seized too.

All will undergo analysis.

One man aged in his forties was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences and has been detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in the Dublin Region.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.