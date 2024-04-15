€800,000 under the Community Monuments Fund has been earmarked for projects across our two counties.

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, local Green TD Malcolm Noonan, has revealed there’s €572,000 for 12 Kilkenny sites with €235,000 for five in Carlow.

The grants account for 17 of the 140 projects receiving funding nationwide under the €7.4 million scheme.

Minister Noonan says; “Since its inception in 2020, the Community Monuments Fund has become a lifeline for the custodians of Ireland’s unique and irreplaceable archaeological heritage. Through this fund we have supported hundreds of projects like historic churches and graveyards, castles, round towers, wells and other local landmarks or significant archaeological gems.

“In my four years as Minister for Heritage I’ve grown the fund from a modest €1 million investment to where it stands today – a €7.4 million investment in our local heritage, and one that supports Local Authorities and communities to identify, conserve and protect the built heritage that’s important to them. Without this fund, communities simply would not have the capacity to restore and promote their built and archaeological heritage. And beyond supporting the restoration of the monuments themselves, the CMF – along with our Built Heritage Investment Scheme and our Historic Structures Fund – generates thousands of hours of employment within the heritage sector, helping to preserve the traditional crafts and building skills which are just as important to our shared culture and history.

“Our built and archaeological heritage is precious, and we can see through the growth of this fund that its preservation is of huge importance to our local communities, especially here in Carlow Kilkenny. This year I’m delighted to see some incredibly worthwhile projects being supported across both counties – not least the historic Kennywell in Kilkenny City; along with Tubbrid Medieval Church and St Finian’s church in Carlow, plus many more sites that our local communities want to ensure we preserve and maintain for the enjoyment of future generations.”