€830,000 in further funding for rural roadworks across Carlow and Kilkenny

A big funding boost for rural roadworks is coming the way of Carlow and Kilkenny.

Both county councils are getting an additional cash injection following announcements that came already in April.

This latest round of funding under the Local Improvement Scheme will see further investment for the upgrading of rural laneways and non-public roads.

Each local authority was asked to consult with local residents and landowners and identify road and laneway projects where works could start immediately and be completed this year.

Kilkenny already got an allocation of €390,790 back in April and today a further €237,820 has been declared for the county.

Carlow meanwhile who got €351,880 in April is in line for an additional €592,202 under today’s allocation.