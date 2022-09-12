Early morning rail commuters in Carlow and Kilkenny impacted by operational issue at Heuston Station
Delays of forty minutes or more were experienced by rail users in Carlow and Kilkenny this morning.
The 7.20am train departed Heuston later than normal resulting in knock-on delays down the track.
It meant it was after 9am before the train reached Carlow and after 9.30am before it was at the platform in Kilkenny.
Passengers in Muine Bheag and Thomastown were also impacted.
Other services are also reporting delays – the train that left Waterford at 7.50am bound for Dublin’s Heuston Station is also behind schedule.
You can check out live updates on Irish Rail
Some services from/to Heuston continue to experience delays as a result of an earlier operational issue at Heuston station. Staff are onsite and working on the issue. Update to follow – MH https://t.co/Fhja3KEdnS
— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) September 12, 2022