Early morning rail commuters in Carlow and Kilkenny impacted by operational issue at Heuston Station

Delays of forty minutes or more were experienced by rail users in Carlow and Kilkenny this morning.

The 7.20am train departed Heuston later than normal resulting in knock-on delays down the track.

It meant it was after 9am before the train reached Carlow and after 9.30am before it was at the platform in Kilkenny.

Passengers in Muine Bheag and Thomastown were also impacted.

Other services are also reporting delays – the train that left Waterford at 7.50am bound for Dublin’s Heuston Station is also behind schedule.

You can check out live updates on Irish Rail