Carlow Kilkenny urged to turn the lights off for Earth Hour

You’re being asked to put the lights out across Carlow Kilkenny for an hour this evening to help save the planet.

Millions of people in more than 180 countries around the world will come together to mark Earth Hour between half 8.30pm and 9.30pm to inspire action on climate change.

Áras an Uachtaráin will go dark, as will Leinster House, and the Rock of Cashel as well as iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Empire State Building, Sydney Opera House and Burj Kalifa.

Carlow County Council buildings will have non-essential lights off and VISUAL will be going dark – from the outside anyway as there will be a show going on inside.

Kilkenny Green Councillor Malcolm Noonan says it’s a simple thing to turn off the washing machines and the lights for a little while but it’s a powerful and important symbolic action.