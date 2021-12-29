Catch UpFolk / RootsFolk / Roots

Easy Country : Show : 27/12/2021

Little Sister Dwight Yoakim
Streets Of Bakersfield Dwight Yoakim Feat. Buck Owens
Guitars, Cadillacs Dwight Yoakim
Gone Gone Gone (Done Moved On) Alison Krauss/Robert Plant
The Milking Parlour Bar The Whileaways
Meet Me On The Corner Lindisfarne
Always Snow On The Mountain The Raines
Walking After Midnight Patsy Cline
I Fall To Pieces Patsy Cline
Tear It Up Hogan’s Heroes
Sweet Little Lisa Dave Edmunds
Friends In Low Places Garth Brooks
Never Too Old For Love Niall Toner / Andrea Booth
The Pain Of Loving You Dolly Parton / Emmylou Harris / Linda Ronstadt
Lover’s Return Linda Ronstadt
Grey Funnel Line Dolly Parton / Emmylou Harris / Linda Ronstadt
Killing The Blues Alison Krauss/Robert Plant
Rich Woman Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Hot Burrito #1 The Flying Burrito Brothers
If I Had A Boat Lyle Lovett
Coal Miner’s Daughter Loretta Lynn
Make Believe Loretta Lynn / Conway Twitty
You Win Again Van Morrison & Linda Gail Lewis
Your Cheating Heart Hank Williams
By The Time My Head Gets To Phoenix Peter Bruntnell
There Goes My Heart The Mavericks
The Things You Said To Me The Mavericks
All That Heaven Will Allow The Mavericks
Past The Point Of Rescue Mick Hanly
The Man From 20 Charlie McGettigan
Streets Of Baltimore Gram Parsons
Going Back The Byrds
Is She Really Going Out With Him? Vickie Keating / Declan Sinnott
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Yola
Gypsy Moth Freddie White
Desparadoes Waiting For A Train Freddie White
Winter Song Lindisfarne

 

