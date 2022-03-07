Eco Logical with Brian Redmond: Thursday 3rd March, 2022

There are 135,037 farms in Ireland. (Census 2020) and the recently published Government Agri Food Strategy 2030, wants the sector to become carbon neutral by 2050, proposing the expansion of tillage, organic production, horticulture and forestry in a bid to meet our climate commitments.

With every farm decision now under the microscope in terms of its implications for the environment, this week on Eco Logical we’re turning our focus to how farm diversification can contribute to sustainability.

Barry Caslin, Energy & Rural Development Specialist with Teagasc chatted about the work he does in the areas of rural development and renewable energy, providing information to farmers and helping farmers to create enterprises outside of the main role of the farm.

Rod & Julie Calder Potts of High Bank Organic Farm in Kilkenny and Ambassadors for Farming for Nature are farmers who have diversified their farm, creating an enterprise that is both ecologically and economically viable. They joined Brian to chat about their farm which has been producing organic apples since the 70’s and the ways they work to enhance biodiversity on the farm.

Matt O’Keefe, Presenter of The Farm Show on KCLR spoke to Brian about the agriculture industry and the environment. Matt shares insights on national herd numbers as well as the evolving technologies aimed to reduce emissions within the industry.

Listen back here: