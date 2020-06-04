Gardai say education crucial in new Kilkenny-Carlow Drugs Strategy

The Garda Chief Superintendent says they have to look now at new ways of getting their message out as they launch a new drugs strategy for Kilkenny and Carlow.

Education is a key part of the strategy which also focuses on enforcement, partnerships and supporting families affected.

Dominic Hayes told KCLR Live earlier that traditionally Transition Year students would be the target audience when it comes to their education programmes.

But he says they will be starting with even younger age-groups in future.