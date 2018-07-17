Education Minister greeted by protestors on visit to Carlow

Minister Richard Bruton was greeted by a number of local contractors who have been left out of pocket due to the collapse of Carillion and Sammon construction companies.

They were involved in the work on school building projects – including Tyndall College and the Further Institute of Education in Carlow – and say they are still owed money.

Conor Wall of Walls Engineering in Carlow spoke to KCLR news. He said the Minister told them it was not his problem but they assured him that it is.

He said they told the Minister they will finish the project if and when he engages with them on payment for the work that’s already been carried out.