Eight Defense Force officials are scheduled to fly to Lebanon today (Saturday) to help in the investigation into the killing of Private Séan Rooney

A team from the Defence Forces will travel to Lebanon today (Saturday) to help in the investigation into the killing of Private Séan Rooney.

On Wednesday night, the 24-year-old soldier was killed when the vehicle he was driving came under fire.

Eight Defense Force officials are scheduled to fly out to Camp Shamrock today to assist with the investigation into his death.

Meanwhile, two soldiers who were injured in the Lebanon convoy attack have been released from the hospital and returned to Camp Shamrock.

It’s also been confirmed an Air Corps CASA aircraft has been pre-positioned in Malta as a contingency, to provide support to the 121st Infantry Battalion if required.