Eight men due in court in Thurles on charges connected with a serious assault in Upperchurch last June

Eight young men are due in court in Thurles this morning, charged in connection with a serious assault last year.

A man in his late teens was assaulted at Upperchurch Village on the night of the 27th of June 2021.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

Five men were initially arrested in July last year and were released without charge while 3 more men were arrested in July and August.

Following direction from the DPP all eight men, aged between 18 and 20 years old have since been charged.

They are due in Thurles District Court this morning.