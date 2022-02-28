KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Eight people are dead and 130 rescues have taken place in Queensland State, Australia following major floods
Parts of Brisbane are worst hit
Eight people are dead after major floods hit the east coast of Australia.
All of the deaths have been reported in Queensland State with parts of Brisbane among the areas plunged underway in the worst floods since 2011.
That flooding event 11 years ago was then described as a once-in-a-century instance.
More than 130 rescues in 24 hours were made by emergency crews.