Eighty new housing units to be finished by 2020

Thursday 18th July

Six homes in Callan will be finished in time for Christmas.

So says the Good Shepherd Centre which is aiming to provide eighty housing units in the city & county by the end of the year.

Thirty-four residences have already been organised by the body so far in 2019.

The organisation’s General Manager Noel Sherry says at least six apartments in Callan will come on stream and that’s not just good for those who will occupy them but also for the town in general.