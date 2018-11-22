Elderly couple found dead in Johnswell, Kilkenny have been named

The elderly couple found dead in their home in Johnswell in Kilkenny have been named locally as Michael Hurley and Mary Houlihan.

Gardaí say there bodies may have been in their Kilderry home for a number of days.

Post-mortem examinations are to be carried out but it’s understood carbon monoxide may have been to blame.

The alarm was raised by a family member at about 7 o’clock yesterday evening.

Gardaí say the outcome of the post-mortem examinations will determine the course of their investigation.

Ray Brophy, who was a neighbour of theirs has been telling KCLR, they were lovely people.

And local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick knew the couple as well and he’s been telling KCLR News they really loved the Johnswell community.