Elderly man who died in hospital after Kilkenny crash named locally

The elderly man who died after a crash in Kilkenny on Friday has been named as John Laffan from Bennettsbridge.

The 73-year-old died in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At about 10 past 8 on Friday evening, the car he was driving hit a ditch at Dangan on the Thomastown to Inistioge road.

Its understood he took ill while driving and was taken to hospital following the crash but later died.

Thomastown Gardaí are still appealing to anyone who saw the black audi A6 on the local roads prior to the incident on Friday night