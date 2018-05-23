Elderly woman reverses car into petrol station in Carlow
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Elderly woman reverses car into petrol station in Carlow

MaryAnn Vaughan 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Photo credit: James Grogan

Emergency services had to be called to a petrol station in Carlow Town this afternoon after a car was reversed into the shop building.

The Fire Service says the woman, who is understood to be elderly, was driving an automatic car at the Maxol station on the Old Dublin Road.

Some damage has been done to the building and the car also hit the service panel cutting the electricity to the shop.

However, that has now been restored and the shop has fully reopened.

No-one was injured in the incident.

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close