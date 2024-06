The clock’s ticking for Local and European Election candidates to take down campaign posters.

They can be erected up to 30 days before polling but must come down within seven days after.

So, there’s a deadline of midnight tonight for them to remain in place.

Any found after that time could be hit with a €150 fine.

Cable ties too are expected to be taken away and disposed of responsibly also.

Kilkenny County Council’s guidelines on this are here with Carlow’s here.