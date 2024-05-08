You’ll notice a wave of faces on poles and billboards from today.

Election candidates are allowed to erect posters 30 days out from polling day and they must come down within seven days after – any sighted either side of this timeframe can incur a €150 fine.

So, you can expect to see images of many of the contenders for the Local & European elections – except perhaps in Kilkenny city centre where sitting councillors voted to not put up posters themselves in the area.

KCLR News is aware of 79 candidates running for one of the 42 council seats across the two counties, 38 of these are serving councillors with the remainder comprising new names with some former representatives.

As expected, the bulk, 58, are male with 21 female.

Kilkenny city councillors had voted to keep the city centre free from posters.

While there are more than 20 European Election hopefuls for the Ireland South region, which includes Carlow and Kilkenny.