Election Posters Must be Taken Down by Friday
Candidates Have Just Three Days to Remove Election Posters
The clock is ticking for election candidates to get their posters down.
The rules state that they must be removed within seven days of the poll which gives all those involved across Carlow and Kilkenny until Friday to remove them.
A number of candidates went without posters this time.
Carlow county council is offering those who want to dispose of posters the opportunity to recycle them at Powerstown Landfill and Recycling Centre.