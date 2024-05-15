New laws and speed limits for e-scooters will come into effect from Monday.

The Road Traffic (Electric Scooters) Regulations set an ordinary speed limit of 20km per hour for electric scooters on public roads, requiring strict braking and lighting requirements.

They also prohibit the use of electric scooters for carrying more than one person simultaneously.

Regulations mandate that e-scooters must be safe, roadworthy, and not pose a threat to drivers, other road users, or the public.

These regulations were developed in collaboration with the Road Safety Authority and the Gardaí; An Garda Síochána will be in charge of enforcing them.

54 of the over 220 e-scooter crashes or collisions that the gardaí reported last year resulted in serious or fatal injuries.