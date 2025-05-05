Car sales have surged in Carlow so far this year.

Thats accordng to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Electric vehicle sales in Carlow jumped by 42 percent in the first four months of the year when compared to 2024.

101 electric vehicles have been sold in the county in the past four months, up from 71.

The registration of other new cars also increased by almost 18 percent with 857 new vehicles registered at the end of April.

New car registrations, however, fell in Kilkenny with 1,211 registered in the first quarter of 2025, thats down from 1,263.

The registration of electric vehicles in Kilkenny rose by almost 8 percent, with 143 vehicles registered at the end of April.